Weather Forecast for Thursday, May 16, 2024

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Sunday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Tuesday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.