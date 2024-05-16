Weather Forecast for Thursday, May 16, 2024

Weather Forecast for Thursday, May 16, 2024

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Sunday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Tuesday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.

Related Articles

SCSD No. 2 Board of Trustees Approves $59.4M Preliminary Budget

SCSD No. 2 Board of Trustees Approves $59.4M Preliminary Budget

Tata Chemicals Donates $10K to Golden Hour Senior Center

Tata Chemicals Donates $10K to Golden Hour Senior Center

Expedition Academy Graduates 21 Students in Class of 2024

Expedition Academy Graduates 21 Students in Class of 2024

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, May 15, 2024