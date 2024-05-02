Weather Forecast for Thursday, May 2, 2024

Thursday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday: A chance of snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 5am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Windy.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Windy.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Windy.