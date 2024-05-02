Weather Forecast for Thursday, May 2, 2024

Weather Forecast for Thursday, May 2, 2024

Thursday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday: A chance of snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 5am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Windy.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Windy.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Windy.

Related Articles

Daniel Goich (May 17, 1947 – April 27, 2024)

Daniel Goich (May 17, 1947 – April 27, 2024)

It’s Not Déjà Vu: Rocky Mountain Power Seeks Another Rate Hike, Public Meetings Set

It’s Not Déjà Vu: Rocky Mountain Power Seeks Another Rate Hike, Public Meetings Set

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Melvin Pleads Guilty to Theft, Sentenced to 4-8 Years in Prison

Melvin Pleads Guilty to Theft, Sentenced to 4-8 Years in Prison