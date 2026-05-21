Weather Forecast for Thursday, May 21, 2026

Weather Forecast for Thursday, May 21, 2026

Thursday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 9am, then rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. High near 56. Breezy, with a light west wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 9pm, then a chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

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Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Memorial Day: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

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