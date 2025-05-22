Weather Forecast for Thursday, May 22, 2025

Weather Forecast for Thursday, May 22, 2025

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Light west southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Memorial Day: Sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Related Articles

I-80 Pavement Work West of Green River Starts May 29

I-80 Pavement Work West of Green River Starts May 29

AML Project Aims to Fill Mine Voids under Bunning Park

AML Project Aims to Fill Mine Voids under Bunning Park

Game and Fish Pinedale Region Regulation Discussion

Game and Fish Pinedale Region Regulation Discussion

Drawn to the Library: Literacy Carnival

Drawn to the Library: Literacy Carnival