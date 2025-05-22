Weather Forecast for Thursday, May 22, 2025

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Light west southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Memorial Day: Sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.