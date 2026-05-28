Weather Forecast for Thursday, May 28, 2026

Weather Forecast for Thursday, May 28, 2026

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

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Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Sunday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

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