Weather Forecast for Thursday, May 29, 2025

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.