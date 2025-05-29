Weather Forecast for Thursday, May 29, 2025

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.
Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.