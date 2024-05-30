Weather Forecast for Thursday, May 30, 2024

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.