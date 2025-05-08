Weather Forecast for Thursday, May 8, 2025

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.