Weather Forecast for Thursday, May 9, 2024

Thursday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain showers between 10am and 5pm. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Friday: A slight chance of showers between noon and 3pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. East northeast wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 69. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

2024 Green River Hall of Fame Class Announced

Rock Springs Main Street/URA Announces 2024 April Volunteer of the Month

Flaming Gorge Days 2024 Offers Celebration and Fun for the Entire Community

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, May 8, 2024

