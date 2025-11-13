Weather Forecast for Thursday, November 13, 2025

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63. South wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Monday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Former School Board Trustee Says Background of Complaints Against Him Were Never Provided During Process

KelTec’s Rock Springs Plant Builds Firearms and Community Ties

Signups for Annual Toys for Kids Program Announced

Community Submission: Protecting the Greater Little Mountain Area

