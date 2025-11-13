Weather Forecast for Thursday, November 13, 2025

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63. South wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Monday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.