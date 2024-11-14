Weather Forecast for Thursday, November 14, 2024

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 47. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Light east southeast wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Southeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 38.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Monday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.

Monday Night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.