Weather Forecast for Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. South southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 3pm, then a slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.