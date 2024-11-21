Weather Forecast for Thursday, November 21, 2024

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 43. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. South southeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49. South wind 8 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Monday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Monday Night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Tuesday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 36

New Flight School to Begin Operations in Rock Springs

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Resident Recognized for 17 Years of Community Service and Volunteerism

RSHS Speech and Debate Sees Standout Performances in Cheyenne

