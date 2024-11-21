Weather Forecast for Thursday, November 21, 2024

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 43. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. South southeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49. South wind 8 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Monday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Monday Night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Tuesday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 36