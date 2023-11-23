Weather Forecast for Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thanksgiving Day: A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a light north northeast wind becoming east northeast 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night: Snow showers. Low around 14. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with an east northeast wind 30 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Friday: Snow showers, mainly before 11am. High near 21. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Blustery, with an east wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. South wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 6.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 23.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 5.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 27.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.