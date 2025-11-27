Weather Forecast for Thursday, November 27, 2025

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36. West northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.