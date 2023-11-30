Weather Forecast for Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Windy, with a west wind 28 to 33 mph decreasing to 22 to 27 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

