Weather Forecast for Thursday, November 6, 2025

Weather Forecast for Thursday, November 6, 2025

Thursday: Isolated showers before 7am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. West northwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Veterans Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Related Articles

The Green Rises Unexpectedly

The Green Rises Unexpectedly

Proposed Service District Faced Questions, Concerns Tuesday

Proposed Service District Faced Questions, Concerns Tuesday

Wyoming Waste Systems Increase Rates For Green River Residents

Wyoming Waste Systems Increase Rates For Green River Residents

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, November 5, 2025