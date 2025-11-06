Weather Forecast for Thursday, November 6, 2025

Thursday: Isolated showers before 7am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. West northwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Veterans Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.