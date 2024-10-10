Weather Forecast for Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Columbus Day: Sunny, with a high near 71.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 69.