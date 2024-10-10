Weather Forecast for Thursday, October 10, 2024

Weather Forecast for Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Columbus Day: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

Related Articles

School Board Clashes with House District 60 Candidate

School Board Clashes with House District 60 Candidate

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Middle School Language Arts Curriculum Under Fire

Middle School Language Arts Curriculum Under Fire

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, October 8, 2024