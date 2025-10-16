Weather Forecast for Thursday, October 16, 2025

Thursday: Rain and snow showers likely before 10am, then scattered rain showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Monday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 54.