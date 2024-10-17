Weather Forecast for Thursday, October 17, 2024

Thursday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 34. Southeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Friday: Rain and snow showers before 11am, then rain showers between 11am and 5pm, then rain and snow showers likely after 5pm. High near 41. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 16 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Friday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 9am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 63.