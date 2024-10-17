Weather Forecast for Thursday, October 17, 2024

Weather Forecast for Thursday, October 17, 2024

Thursday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 34. Southeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Friday: Rain and snow showers before 11am, then rain showers between 11am and 5pm, then rain and snow showers likely after 5pm. High near 41. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 16 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Friday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 9am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 63.

Related Articles

$150,000 Cash-Only Bond Set in Aggravated Assault Case

$150,000 Cash-Only Bond Set in Aggravated Assault Case

Unseasonably Warm Fall to be Disrupted

Unseasonably Warm Fall to be Disrupted

GRHS Receives Hoax Active Shooter Threat

GRHS Receives Hoax Active Shooter Threat

Southwest Counseling Special Meeting Notice

Southwest Counseling Special Meeting Notice