Weather Forecast for Thursday, October 2, 2025

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. South southeast wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 17 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 65.