Weather Forecast for Thursday, October 23, 2025

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Light south wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday: A chance of rain showers before noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 47.

