Weather Forecast for Thursday, October 24, 2024

Thursday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Light and variable wind.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Monday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Monday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 40.