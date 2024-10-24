Weather Forecast for Thursday, October 24, 2024

Weather Forecast for Thursday, October 24, 2024

Thursday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Monday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Monday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Related Articles

Child Welfare Check Leads to Arrests Tuesday

Child Welfare Check Leads to Arrests Tuesday

CFAC to Host ‘In My Element’ Exhibit Nov. 2

CFAC to Host ‘In My Element’ Exhibit Nov. 2

Grizzly Bear 399 Fatally Struck by Vehicle

Grizzly Bear 399 Fatally Struck by Vehicle

As Review Period Closes, Gov. Gordon and Conservation Groups Have Differing Views on Rock Springs RMP

As Review Period Closes, Gov. Gordon and Conservation Groups Have Differing Views on Rock Springs RMP