Weather Forecast for Thursday, October 24, 2024

Thursday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Monday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Monday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 40.