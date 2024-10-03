Weather Forecast for Thursday, October 3, 2024

Weather Forecast for Thursday, October 3, 2024

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light south wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 38.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 40.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Doak Family Honored with Outstanding Citizen Award

Doak Family Honored with Outstanding Citizen Award

Green River Cuts the Ribbon on Outdoor StoryWalk®

Green River Cuts the Ribbon on Outdoor StoryWalk®

Aw, Shucks! SCSD No. 2 Serves Wyoming Grown Corn for Farm to School Month

Aw, Shucks! SCSD No. 2 Serves Wyoming Grown Corn for Farm to School Month