Weather Forecast for Thursday, October 3, 2024

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light south wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 38.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 40.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75.