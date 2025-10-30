Weather Forecast for Thursday, October 30, 2025

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 27. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

