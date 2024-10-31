Weather Forecast for Thursday, October 31st, 2024

Thursday: Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Light east southeast wind.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 5am, then a chance of snow showers after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Monday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Monday Night: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 36.