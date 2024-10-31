Weather Forecast for Thursday, October 31st, 2024

Weather Forecast for Thursday, October 31st, 2024

Thursday: Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Light east southeast wind.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 5am, then a chance of snow showers after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Monday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Monday Night: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Related Articles

Nightmare on the Green: Green River’s Most Ghoulish Homes

Nightmare on the Green: Green River’s Most Ghoulish Homes

Thousands of Early Voters Cast Votes for General Election

Thousands of Early Voters Cast Votes for General Election

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Jury Hears Opening Arguments in Cannon Oil and Gas Theft Case

Jury Hears Opening Arguments in Cannon Oil and Gas Theft Case