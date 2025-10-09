Weather Forecast for Thursday, October 9, 2025

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Friday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. South wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Columbus Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.