Weather Forecast for Thursday, October 9, 2025

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. South wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Columbus Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.