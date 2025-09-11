Weather Forecast for Thursday, September 11, 2025

Thursday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.