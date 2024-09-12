Weather Forecast for Thursday, September 12, 2024

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Monday Night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.

