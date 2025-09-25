Weather Forecast for Thursday, September 25, 2025

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. South southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Monday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.