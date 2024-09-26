Weather Forecast for Thursday, September 26, 2024

Weather Forecast for Thursday, September 26, 2024

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 46. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 48.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Related Articles

WYDOT Approves Project Contracts in Sweetwater County

WYDOT Approves Project Contracts in Sweetwater County

Wyoming Agencies Submit RMP Protest Packages to BLM

Wyoming Agencies Submit RMP Protest Packages to BLM

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

PETA Plans Chicken Protest Outside Sunset McDonald’s Restaurant Thursday

PETA Plans Chicken Protest Outside Sunset McDonald’s Restaurant Thursday