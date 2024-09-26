Weather Forecast for Thursday, September 26, 2024

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 46. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 48.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78.