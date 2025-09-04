Weather Forecast for Thursday, September 4, 2025

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 10 to 18 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 6 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east in the evening.
Saturday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.