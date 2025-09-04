Weather Forecast for Thursday, September 4, 2025

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 10 to 18 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 6 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east in the evening.

Saturday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.