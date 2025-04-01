Weather Forecast for Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 54.