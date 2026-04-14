Weather Forecast for Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a light northwest wind becoming west northwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday: A slight chance of rain showers before noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night: Snow showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 49.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Related Articles

New Green River High School Principal To Be Approved By School Board

New Green River High School Principal To Be Approved By School Board

Home at Last: Rock Springs, Green River Set for Local Corrivalry

Home at Last: Rock Springs, Green River Set for Local Corrivalry

Weather Forecast for Monday, April 13, 2026

Weather Forecast for Monday, April 13, 2026

Weather Forecast for Sunday, April 12, 2026

Weather Forecast for Sunday, April 12, 2026