Weather Forecast for Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a light northwest wind becoming west northwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

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Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday: A slight chance of rain showers before noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night: Snow showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 49.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.