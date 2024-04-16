Weather Forecast for Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 10am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Windy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Windy, with a west northwest wind 21 to 26 mph becoming northeast 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.