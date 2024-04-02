Weather Forecast for Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a light west wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Windy.

Friday Night: A chance of rain showers before 10pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.

