Weather Forecast for Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a light south southeast wind becoming south 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers between noon and 3pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Windy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

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Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Thursday: A slight chance of snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery.

Saturday: A slight chance of snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday: A slight chance of snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.