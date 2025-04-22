Weather Forecast for Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. North northwest wind around 9 mph becoming east after midnight.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Related Articles

Flags at Half-Staff for His Holiness Pope Francis

Flags at Half-Staff for His Holiness Pope Francis

2025 Boars Tusk Literary and Fine Arts Journal Hosted by Western Wyoming Community College

2025 Boars Tusk Literary and Fine Arts Journal Hosted by Western Wyoming Community College

Specialty Clinics Parking Lot Under Construction

Specialty Clinics Parking Lot Under Construction

Weather Forecast for Sunday, April 20, 2025

Weather Forecast for Sunday, April 20, 2025