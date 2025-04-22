Weather Forecast for Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. North northwest wind around 9 mph becoming east after midnight.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.