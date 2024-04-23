Weather Forecast for Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Tuesday: Isolated showers after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. East wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers between noon and 3pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the evening.

Thursday: Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Friday: A chance of rain, then rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Rain likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Rain and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Sunday: A slight chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.