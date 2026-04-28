Weather Forecast for Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

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Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Thursday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

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