Weather Forecast for Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

