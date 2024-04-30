Weather Forecast for Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Windy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Windy, with a west northwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Thursday: A slight chance of snow showers before 4pm, then a slight chance of rain showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 1am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: A slight chance of snow showers before 11am, then a slight chance of rain showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.