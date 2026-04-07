Weather Forecast for Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Friday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Related Articles

Airport Initiates Express Pay, New Parking Program

Airport Initiates Express Pay, New Parking Program

RS Ward Redistricting Ordinance Passes First Reading

RS Ward Redistricting Ordinance Passes First Reading

Scott’s Bottom Fire Victim Speaks out at Green River City Council Meeting

Scott’s Bottom Fire Victim Speaks out at Green River City Council Meeting

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, April 8, 2026