Weather Forecast for Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

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Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Friday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.