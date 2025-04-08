Weather Forecast for Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Windy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 17 to 22 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.