Weather Forecast for Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Windy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 17 to 22 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Related Articles

TRN Media’s Martin Earns Recognition in Top of the Rockies Contest

TRN Media’s Martin Earns Recognition in Top of the Rockies Contest

Weather Forecast for Monday, April 7, 2025

Weather Forecast for Monday, April 7, 2025

Sparking Curiosity with STEM Education

Sparking Curiosity with STEM Education

Weather Forecast for Sunday, April 6, 2025

Weather Forecast for Sunday, April 6, 2025