Weather Forecast for Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Windy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 17 to 22 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.