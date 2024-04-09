Weather Forecast for Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Light southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

