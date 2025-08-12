Weather Forecast for Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Light south southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light southwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 87.