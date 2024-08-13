Weather Forecast for Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light south after midnight.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.