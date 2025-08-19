Weather Forecast for Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Friday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 88.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.