Weather Forecast for Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.