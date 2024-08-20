Weather Forecast for Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 7 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. South southeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.