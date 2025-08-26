Weather Forecast for Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Tuesday: A chance of showers before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. East wind around 6 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 55. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 78.